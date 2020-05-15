Nigeria: Kano Quarantines 2,000 Almajirai

15 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — Kano State Government has quarantined over 2,000 Almajiris to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the second hotspot of the virus after Lagos State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, stated this yesterday during training of the Rapid Response Team (RRT) managing the Almajiris at their quarantine centres.

He said the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists to test and screen the Almajiris at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye Local Government Areas of the state.

The commissioner explained that the Almajiris, including those that had been repatriated from other states to Kano State, would be tested for COVID-19.

He added that those that are tested positive for the virus would be taken to isolation centres for treatment, while those that are negative would be taken back to their homes and reunite with their parents.

