Nigeria: Monarch, Prince, One Other Remanded for Defiling 14-Year-Old Girl

15 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar Osogbo & Chinonso Alozie

A royal father, David Ogungbemi, 62;his son, Gbenga 21, and one Sarafa Olayiwola were, yesterday, remanded in police custody for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in Ilare-Ijesha, Osun State.

Also, a 23-year-old man, Uchenna Mbahotu, has been arrested by police operatives in Imo State for sexually assaulting two minors (names withheld).

Oba David Ogungbemi, who is the Aketewi of Iketewi in Obokun Local Government Area of the state, with the other two defendants were arraigned before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrate's Court.

Police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, alleged that the defendant sexually exploited the 14-year-old girl and impregnated her in the process.

He alleged that they conspired amongst themselves to commit a felony to wit rape and sexual exploitation.

The prosecutor also told the court that the trio committed the offence on May 5, 2020, at Ilare-Ijesha.

The defendants, who were arraigned on three-count charge bothering on conspiracy, rape and sexual exploitation, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Defence counsel to the monarch and his son, Mrs Yinka Popoola, and that of the third defendant, Tunbosun Oladipupo, while applying for bail, urged the court to admit their clients to bail in most liberal terms, assuring the court that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Dr Ayilara, ordered that the accused person be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to May 18, 2020, for ruling on the application.

23-yr-old man arrested for allegedly defiling 2 minors in Imo

The 23-year-old man, Uchenna Mbahotu, arrested in Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, was alleged to have taken sexual advantage of two minors (names withheld).

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday in Owerri, said the mother of the victims, Blessing Akagha's complaint led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to the mother of the victims, the suspect took advantage of the fact that they allow the kids to get close to him as next-door neighbours to perpetrate the evil act.

However, the police said "medical examination conducted on both children revealed that it was only one of them that was defiled.

"Meanwhile, investigation is at an advance stage and he will be charged to court after the investigation."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

