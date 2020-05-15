Nigeria: COVID-19 - Firm Advocates for Made in Nigeria Clothing

15 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ebunoluwa Sessou

... . As 'Five Clothing Nigeria' online shopping debuts

As the world continues to proffer solutions to the coronavirus pandemic, more businesses no doubt have sprung up putting small scale businesses on their heels on how to satisfy their customers.

One of those businesses is the five clothing Nigeria. The brand which was founded by Osarugue Ojo during his NYSC in Lagos State boasts a record sale of over 3,000 products since it's an establishment in August 2017.

Also read: Keystone Bank empowers customers with online masterclasses during lockdown

The firm which now houses it's operational headquarter in Benin City, Edo state prides itself of using locally sourced fabrics to make apparels such as teeshirt, sweatshirt, sweatpants, jackets, short, caps etc for both male and female gender irrespective of age group.

The recently launched e-commerce website will allow new and returning customers view, place and make payment for products online.

The website features a shop segment, an easy to use personalize order customization segment, Customers reward program, delivery option etc

The shop segment is an inventory of all product in stock while the personalise order customization segment allows users to describe what personalization they want on their orders.

The CEO, Osarugue Ojo while speaking to our correspondent shed more light on the customer's reward program.

He said that it is the first of such an innovative trend in sub-sahara Africa.

The program enables customers who sign up to earn up to 30% commission on orders placed via the unique referral link. These earnings are paid directly into the customer's bank account which is requested during the sign-up process.

Some customers who spoke about their experience expressed satisfaction with the brand and the features of the new website that makes it not only easy to use, but fun to shop with.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Lockdown to Ease in South Africa, Ramaphosa Admits 'Mistakes'

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.