South Africa: Police On Accused Found Guilty for Dealing in Endangered Species

press release

John Henry Routenbach (25), was found guilty and convicted by the Kuruman Magistrates court on Wednesday for illegal possession of a firearm and dealing in endangered species.

The accused was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation during August 2019 after information was received regarding an illegal firearm that was kept at 17 Armstrong Street, Kuruman.

A search and seizure disruptive operation was then conducted at the said address. During the search, a 9mm handgun with live ammunition as well as pangolin skin with an estimated street value of R250 000 was also recovered and was seized.

Routenbach was sentenced to six (6) years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, five (5) years imprisonment of dealing in endangered species. Both sentences were wholly suspended for five (5) years.