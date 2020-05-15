South Africa: Metro Cop, Accomplice Arrested in Boksburg After Foiled Hijacking of Truck Carrying Face Masks

15 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
An Ekhurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) officer and a civilian were arrested following a foiled hijacking of a truck stocked with N95 medical face masks on the N12 highway in Boksburg on Thursday afternoon.

According to Boksburg North police spokesperson Constable Justice Ramaube, members of the Boksburg North Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling the highway when they saw a white Mercedes-Benz truck being stopped by two suspicious vehicles, one of which had blue lights.

When the police arrived on the scene, the suspects sped off in a white VW Polo that seemingly belonged to the Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Ramaube said.

Police gave chase and the VW Polo lost control and bumped into a heavy truck on the corner of Rolls Royce Street and Atlas Road, before coming a halt.

Police managed to arrest two suspects, while a third managed to run away. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that one of the suspects is an EMPD officer.

The two detained suspects, aged 43 and 44, were in possession of firearms. One of the firearms had its serial numbers filed off, while the the other belonged to the EMPD officer. An EMPD jacket was also found in the car.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the VW Polo may have been involved in a few previous truck hijackings around Ekurhuleni, Ramaube said.

Boksburg North station commander Colonel Khumbulani Mbatha applauded all the officers involved.

Cases of attempted hijacking and possession of unlicenced firearms were opened at the Boksburg North police station.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

