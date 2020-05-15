South Africa: Smokey and the Bandit - Cop in Dock for Allegedly Stealing Shop Owner's Cigarettes, Cash

A constable who allegedly stole cash and cigarettes, reportedly from a shop owner's house, has been released on bail, Western Cape police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Colonel André Traut told News24 that the 39-year-old officer, stationed at Mitchells Plain police station, was arrested at her Strandfontein home on Monday on a charge of theft.

The Daily Voice reported that the off-duty police officer told the shop owner that she had been sent to collect cigarettes before she went to his sleeping quarters and took R40 000 in cash as well as the cigarettes.

According to the publication, the officer then pretended to arrest the man, driving off with him and dropping him in Mitchells Plain.

The shopkeeper walked to the police station and reported the incident.

Traut told News24 that the police officer appeared in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," he said.

Cigarette and alcohol sales are prohibited during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, four people were arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act after members of the police's Flying Squad reacted to a tip-off that liquor was illegally being traded in Parow on Thursday.

"Information led our members to a business premises situated in the Parow industrial area where two men who purchased liquor illegally and two men who traded in liquor illegally were arrested," Traut said.

A total of 319 boxes of liquor, with an estimated value of R1.1 million, were confiscated.

The four - aged 26, 27, 32 and 36 - are expected to appear in the dock of the Parow Magistrate's Court once charged.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Source: News24