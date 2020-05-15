Namibia: Cops Rule Out Murder of Paramedic

Police concluded that a 28-year-old paramedic from Swakopmund set himself alight last week and that he was not murdered.

The paramedic, Warrick Ian Fortuin, sustained 90% burn wounds.

A post-mortem done in Windhoek indicates Fortuin ingested a mixture of petrol and paraffin, which they believe weakened him. Police investigators suspect Fortuin poured petrol on his body before setting himself alight. "It is suspected that he committed suicide by setting himself alight after ingesting petrol and paraffin," stated Erongo police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu.

He said no suicide note was left.

Iikuyu said the investigation has been completed and the case docket will be forwarded to prosecutor general's office to be closed and turned into an inquest docket. Inquest investigations will continue. Speculations are that the paramedic might have committed suicide after confessing of having taken liquor from a retirement home where he was stationed during the Covid-19 lockdown, and failed to secure N$1 900 which he was told to pay for the missing liquor. On this, Iikuyu responded that they heard the rumour but they are still investigating. Fortuin was caught on camera at a local filling station where he bought petrol in a two-litre container last week on Tuesday.

His body was discovered severely burnt the following day.