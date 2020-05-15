Namibia: Several Coastal Businesses Reduce Prices to Relieve Customers

15 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

SOME business owners at the coast, including transport companies, have reduced their prices to relieve customers from the financial burden that came as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The business owners say the community has been supporting their trade for years and that it was now time to support them in turn by understanding their financial situations.

Carlo Van den Merwe, owner of Carlos Shuttles Services, has been in the business for eleven years. He says he understands that many people have been struggling financially.

"I decided to lower my shuttle fees to N$280 per person, instead of N$380 from Walvis Bay to Windhoek. Although we now have to transport fewer people, this is not the time to think about ourselves.

"People are already struggling with transport fees since the increase of transport fees. I want to take care of my customers. The fuel price also dropped, which is even more reason to consider the pockets of the people," he said.

He also offers discount for the elderly and those suffering from illnesses like cancer, while those over 80 travel for free.

Another shuttle service owner, Peter Ockhuizen of Oki Tours and Transfer Services, says he is currently charging N$35 per person from Swakopmund to Walvis Bay, while taxi services charge N$50.

Ockhuizen says he is hopeful that the situation will get better, but in the meantime, wants to lessen the financial burden of his customers.

A tailor in Walvis Bay, Lydia Shilongo, says she has been making a lot of profit by making masks, and sometimes gives free masks to those that cannot afford them.

"It is good business, but sometimes we also need to meet the government halfway and think about the lives of others. Sometimes I can clearly see that the person cannot afford to buy a mask. It does not hurt to help out a bit, especially when it is a child, unemployed person or the elderly. We all need to bring our part in this fight. It's not even a big loss giving some for free," she said.

The business owners have appealed to others to practice a bit of generosity amid the challenge of the pandemic.

