Namibia: Union Wants Hotel Retrenchments Stalled

The Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) has requested Safari Hotels to postpone the date of planned retrenchments until the parties involved agreed on the process.

The union warned that should the company go ahead with retrenchments before negotiations, it will be regarded as unfair and the dispute will be referred to the Office of the Labour Commissioner.

Safari Hotels is set to retrench 177 of its 219 employees today, due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Windhoek-based establishment's remaining 42 staff members' salaries will be cut by 50%, the business said.

Board chairman Philip Ellis told The Namibian on Monday employees' salaries amount to some N$1,9 million per month and noted that should that expense be maintained for any period of time without any significant income, it is inevitable that the business will go insolvent.

Since the lockdown the business has received no new guests, and within approximately one week, only one guest remained, which is still the case, Ellis said.

The trade union, representing Safari Hotel employees, proposed a meeting with the management today at 10h00 to discuss the way forward.

In a statement released yesterday, the union's deputy general secretary Absalom Willem said they proposed retrenchment packages, but have not received any response from management.

Willem said the company was informed retrenchment is prohibited by state of emergency regulations.

The union called for one month's full remuneration, severance payment of two weeks for each year of service, and N$10 000 to be paid to all retrenched employees to help pay off their debts and to transport their belongings to their homes or villages.

Alternatively, he said the company should pay an additional 30% of employees' remuneration.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) is demanding that those who lost their jobs during Covid-19 should be reinstated.

The union's secretary general, Job Muniaro, yesterday at a press conference in Windhoek said proper retrenchment procedures have not been followed, and no alternative has been considered.

"Labour laws were totally ignored, no correct payment calculation was done and only black workers have lost jobs. That is a sign of racial discrimination. Ill treatment of domestic workers by their employers, no pay to them, no pension, social security or leave days paid out," he claimed.

Muniaro said using leave days during the lockdown was not allowed, noting employees are entitled to their salaries and leave days.

"Employers must respect agreements and negotiate in good faith," he said.

Muniaro demanded that all salaries and tax money deducted without workers' consent be paid back and that workers who are not registered with the Social Security Commission should do so and start contributing.

He said the government should withdraw the licences of mining and hospitality companies which closed down to get rid of workers.