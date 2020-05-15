South Africa: Back to School, or Not?

analysis

Teachers, parents and educationists are keen to get children back into classrooms -- especially younger ones, who are the lowest risk sector in terms of coronavirus infection. Is the government listening?

Microkids Nursery School, a tiny pre-school in the heart of Greymont in Johannesburg, had operated for 51 years without being forced to close its doors -- until 14 March and the start of the compulsory lockdown due to Covid-19.

Usually, the sound of children's voices resounds around the neighbourhood through the day and, for parents who entrust their children to the care of the teachers and helpers, the preschool is a Godsend. It is open from 6am to 6pm on weekdays and during normal school holidays and only closes for the Christmas break.

The school caters for children aged from three months to seven years in a community made up of both higher-income and low-income families.

Current enrollment is 95 and there are 12 teachers, assistants and support staff.

Although it is registered with the Department of Education it receives no government subsidies. Salaries are paid from school fees.

"We've applied for Unemployment Insurance Fund support and relief through the bank. We've managed to pay staff...