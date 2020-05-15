Uganda: Soldiers, Policemen On the Spot Over Brutality, Theft

Police and army officers in Gulu District have come under the spotlight for beating up residents and taking their money and other valuables during the implementation of the presidential directives on limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Between April 1 and May 6, this newspaper conducted tours of nine major streets of Gulu Town during curfew to ascertain the allegations.

Among the streets visited were Ring Road, Sir Samuel Baker Road, Main Street, Juba Road, Pece Road and School Road.

On Saturday, May 2, we encountered six security personnel (UPDF soldiers and police) who stopped our reporter.

With his recorder safely tucked under his garments, he was able to record the men in uniform assaulting him before confiscating his bicycle and identity card for not giving them money.

He then registered a case of robbery under reference number SD: 15/05/2020 at police.

On another tour, our reporter was able to see the soldiers and police officers at Customs Corner extorting Shs5,000 from each of the people they had arrested for defying the curfew before setting them free.

The Daily Monitor has since established that many such complaints against UPDF soldiers and police have been recorded at Gulu Central Police Station and police posts in the area in the past one-and-a -half months.

Michael Oloya (not real names), a resident of Industrial Area Village, narrated that the joint patrol team on April 13 stopped him on Ring Road behind Watoto Church at around 8pm.

Oloya, who said he had taken his daughter to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, revealed that he was roughed up, beaten up and his Shs41,000 taken.

He said the security officers took his photo and that of his national ID using a smartphone and threatened to arrest him if he reported the matter to police.

"They took away the only money that I had yet it had just been sent to me by my sister to help clear medical bills," Oloya said.

Another victim, Mr Patrick Opiro, a boda boda rider and resident of For-god Village in Bardege Division, said he was intercepted near Gasco Fuel station and forced to pay Shs54,000 to the officers after they threatened to confiscate his motorcycle.

"When they said I would never see my motorcycle again once it reached the army barracks, I had to give them all the money I had made from selling charcoal that day because the life of my entire family depends on this motorcycle," Mr Opiro said.

He has since registered a theft case under reference number CRB: 09/03/2020 at Lacor Police Post.

Similar incidents were reported by residents of Kirombe, Olailong and Industrial Area all in Layibi Division, Gulu Municipality.

On Monday, a police detective, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, accused UPDF soldiers of extortion.

"So far, we have recovered three mobile phones from soldiers after tracking them. Their owners reported to police about how the phones were confiscated during lockdown operations," the officer said.

"The biggest problem is that we have failed to coordinate intelligence with them because even when we are investigating suspects who are members of the security," the detective added.

Gulu District Police Commander Emmanuel Mafundo said they are investigating the allegations of extortion.

Maj Caesar Olweny, the 4th Division army spokesperson, told journalists in Gulu Town last week that one of the suspects is already in their custody and that investigations were ongoing to arrest the soldiers.

Museveni warning

While updating the nation on the Covid-19 situation recently, President Museveni warned law enforcers, especially the local defence units, against assaulting and beating people while enforcing the curfew.

He urged the public to report erring security officials and law enforcers to Lt Col Edith Nakalema, on the toll free number: 0800202500 and 0778202500 for WhatsApp.