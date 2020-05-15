South Africa: Money and Food Dominate As Cities Discuss Coronavirus Plans

analysis

Food and finances were the biggest topics of discussion when representatives of three of SA's biggest metros - Cape Town, Johannesburg and eThekwini - appeared before Parliament to discuss their Covid-19 plans.

How is a decrease of municipal income going to affect service delivery for some of the country's biggest metros - especially now, during the time of Covid-19? And could this lead to problems in service delivery in municipalities? These were the biggest questions that came out of a Parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday 14 May.

The country's three biggest metros - City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg and eThekwini municipality - appeared before a joint parliamentary meeting on co-operative governance and traditional affairs featuring MPs from both Houses of Parliament, the NCOP and the National Assembly on municipal preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a marathon session, most MPs wanted to know the basics - how is a potential loss of income from the hard lockdown going to affect the municipalities' finances and what impact will this have on service delivery, especially to those most vulnerable to Covid-19?

Making introductory remarks, committee chairperson Faith Muthambi said the Covid-19 pandemic is not just a health crisis, but an...