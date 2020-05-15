South Africa: Money and Food Dominate As Cities Discuss Coronavirus Plans

15 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Food and finances were the biggest topics of discussion when representatives of three of SA's biggest metros - Cape Town, Johannesburg and eThekwini - appeared before Parliament to discuss their Covid-19 plans.

How is a decrease of municipal income going to affect service delivery for some of the country's biggest metros - especially now, during the time of Covid-19? And could this lead to problems in service delivery in municipalities? These were the biggest questions that came out of a Parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday 14 May.

The country's three biggest metros - City of Cape Town, City of Johannesburg and eThekwini municipality - appeared before a joint parliamentary meeting on co-operative governance and traditional affairs featuring MPs from both Houses of Parliament, the NCOP and the National Assembly on municipal preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a marathon session, most MPs wanted to know the basics - how is a potential loss of income from the hard lockdown going to affect the municipalities' finances and what impact will this have on service delivery, especially to those most vulnerable to Covid-19?

Making introductory remarks, committee chairperson Faith Muthambi said the Covid-19 pandemic is not just a health crisis, but an...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

