South Africa: Police On Appearance of Drug Syndicate Member in Bloemfontein Court

A 30-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Friday after he was arrested on Wednesday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Bloemfontein.

The latest arrest brings the number of suspects to seven, initially six foreign nationals, Moses Igbo, Chidi Ernest Eke, Steven Obiora Chime, John Emeka Offor Ekwe, Nwangu Christopher Ngoza and Jonn Obiasor were arrested during March 2020, following a Hawks' project driven investigation that emanated from crime intelligence gathered regarding a drug dealing syndicate reportedly operating in Bloemfontein.

The investigators established that the syndicate was distributing large quantities of drugs, including Ecstacy, Cocaine, Tik and CAT to a large customer base in the greater Free State. The said distribution channels were coordinated by the arrested syndicate members who would in turn share the proceeds.

Meanwhile, the six accused who were arrested in March remain in custody following their first court appearance on 24 March 2020, and follow-up appearances for formal bail application have been fruitless thus far.

The Free State Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Kubandran Moodley, has praised the investigating team for the disruption of the illicit drug market.

"The successful takedown operation during March 2020 was designed to counter the ongoing threat against organized crime fuelled by narcotics use and trafficking. The work done by the team will have real and lasting impact to free our province of the drug scourge. This law enforcement team has, over a period of many months, taken direct aim at organized crime and together they have made our community safer by taking dangerous drugs off the streets," said Major General Moodley.