South Africa: Police On Arrest of Drug Trafficker

15 May 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Drugs shipment from Europe traced from Cape Town harbour to a Durbanville home

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday at his home in Durbanville, Cape Town, following a joint intelligence driven operation led by the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence and SARS Custom Officials.

The joint team tracked a container shipment loaded with MDMA (ecstasy powder) worth an estimated R6.3 million and ecstasy tablets valued of R70 000 concealed within a consignment of furniture at Cape Town Harbour.

This shipment was allegedly destined for a residence in Durbanville from Europe. During the search at the house the joint team confiscated approximately 1 Kg of Hydroponic Cannabis with an estimated street value of R120 000 as well as equipment used for the cultivation of Hydroponic Cannabis.

The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in Western Cape, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha commended the joint team for uncovering a consignment of drugs. He further encouraged a multidisciplinary approach as the only way to curb the prevalence of drugs in our province.

The case against the suspect is expected to be heard at Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 May 2020.

