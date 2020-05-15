Uganda: Gang Attacks Two Police Posts, Take Three Guns

A gang of suspected thugs operating in Eastern parts of the country raided two police posts and took three guns.

Two of the guns were grabbed from police officers at the Anti-Stock theft Unit (ASTU) camp in Mulungwa Village, Benet Sub-county in Kween District, on April 26. The thugs first attacked Kortek Police Post in Bukwo District on April 18.

Shortly after the incident, a joint security team, including the army, visited both scenes and commenced investigations.

One of the suspects allegedly reported his colleagues to one of the detectives after the attack, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of three AK-47 guns.

A team of detectives from Sebei Sub-region arrested the first suspect, who had reported a colleague and upon interrogation, the detectives established that he was part of a criminal gang that attacked the two police posts.

Mr Fred Mark Chesang, the police spokesperson for Sipi region, yesterday confirmed the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the guns.

Mr Chesang said: "After the attack, the police and Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) mounted an operation in which five people were arrested. Upon the interrogations, the suspects directed us to where they had hidden the guns in the Mt Elgon National Park."

"We handed the suspects to UPDF for interrogation and to be charged in the court martial after our investigations," he added.

UPDF response

The UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, Maj Peter Mugisa, said: "The people in our custody are suspected to have stolen the guns but we are still interrogating them for more information. All the guns were stolen from police."

He said the five suspects will be charged with illegal possession of firearm.

The Kween Resident District Commissioner, Mr Denis Balwaniregha Ephraim, however, said they found the guns in a sack with bullets.

They are also interrogating the suspects to understand their motive.