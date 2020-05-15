Malawi: MCP-Utm Alliance Distances Itself From Its Purported Diaspora Wing

Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the UTM Party and other partners in Tonse Alliance for the fresh presidential election, has distanced itself from a newly-formed diaspora entity in the United Kingdom that is conducting its political business under the name Tonse Alliance Diaspora Wing.

A joint statement from MCP and UTM publicity secretaries, Rev. Maurice Munthali and Chidanti Malunga says this diaspora wing was independently established outside the Tonse Alliance as well as the mainstream party structures of all the electoral partners.

And as such it does not have the mandate to conduct business or speak on behalf of the Tonse Alliance in the diaspora.

The statement advise those behind the said entity to cease misdirecting our members and also asks the general public to "seek guidance from and channel their efforts through the established diaspora structures within our alliance that oversee diaspora related issues on behalf of our parties".

"We also emphasize to all our members, as well as the general public, that while innovative ideas from individuals and groups aimed at pushing our collective goal forward are welcome -- to ensure that we are all on the same page and to avoid sowing seeds of confusion -- we ask all those interested in contributing to go through the appropriate channels and consult before putting their ideas into action," said the statement.

This has come to the fore after one individual, Alex Tengani Chanthunya -- claiming that he is president of Tonse Alliance Diaspora Wing -- posted on social media announcing a live streaming on Facebook on an 'exclusive Interview on Low Profile Malawi', which was meant to be broadcast on May 14, the Kamuzu Day.

There is also another poster on social media that purports that a UK-based Memory Kazombo was elected to be publicity secretary for the Tonse Alliance Diaspora Wing voted on May 6, 2020.

But Nyasa Times sources within the legitimate Tonse Alliance Diaspora Wing disown Chanthunya, saying he formed the alternative group without the knowledge of the party executives both in Malawi or those in the diaspora.

It is suspected that the splinter group was established to destabilise the legitimate diaspora base, as according to our sources.

Despite disapora wing not being part of the electorate in Malawi, they raise funds to support their parties.

