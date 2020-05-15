Malawi Govt Bails Out Students Stranded Abroad Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Government has swiftly come to the rescue of 300 students abroad who were caught in Covid-19 lockdown in various countries.

Minister of Finance and Economic development Joseph Mwanamvekha at a MEDF press conference on Friday Beside him is Minister of Information Mark Botomani.(C) Govati Nyirenda

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha said the government has provided K128 million in allowances to both government sponsored and private students who are stranded abroad due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

Mwanamvekha said this Friday at a new conference in Lilongwe.

"There are 300 Malawian students in different learning institutions across the globe. 102 are on government programmes while 182 are on private tickets, but we are targeting all of them.

"What we have done is to increase their normal allowance by 50 per cent, which means we are giving them an extra half on top of their normal monthly allowance. So far, we have given out around K128 million to these students to cover their individual accumulative total dues for a period of 3 months," he said.

Mwanamvekha said these interventions would continue as long as the impact of Covid-19 was still there.

The 300 students are spread worldwide in countries like China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa amongst others.

The Minister disclosed that government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be tracking down people who went for medical attention outside the country, and are stuck there, and suffering the effects of Covid-19 so that they may be helped.

Mwanamvekha said the decision was arrived at following increased prices of food and basic amenities induced by Covid-19 pandemic.

He has also revealed that an assessment is being carried out to identify patients and guardians who are stranded abroad due to Covid-19 so that they may also be supported by the government.

