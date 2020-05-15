South Africa: Witbank Police Station Temporarily Closed After Cop Tests Positive for Coronavirus

15 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A Methodist Church in Witbank is being used as a temporary police station after a constable tested positive for the coronavirus.

The officer is attached to the National Public Order Police Reserve Unit in Witbank.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the police station would be closed temporarily, with a nearby church being used as a client service centre.

"The member has been quarantined while colleagues are currently being self-isolated pending screening and testing by the Department of Health.

"The Witbank police station is temporarily closed while the local Methodist Church in Louwie Street is being used temporarily as a client service centre while the station is being decontaminated. The community is advised to call 10111 for assistance in the meantime," said Naidoo.

On Tuesday, the Mpumalanga provincial command centre closed as a matter of urgency after one of its staff members, who had attended a meeting, tested positive for the coronavirus.The staffer went for Covid-19 screening and tested positive.

This resulted in the entire command team, which attended the meeting in the Disaster Management Centre, being ordered to go into self-isolation and had to undergo Covid-19 testing, said Sibongile Mpolweni, the spokesperson for Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

The premier as well as Sindi Xulu, the province's director-general, both tested negative for the virus."All other staff, including Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, the provincial police commissioner of Mpumalanga, is currently in isolation," said Mpolweni.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

