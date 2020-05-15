South Africa: Charges Dropped Against Ex-Girlfriend of Wife Killer Jason Rohde

15 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Murray Williams

The state has formally dropped charges against the ex-girlfriend of wife killer Jason Rohde.

Jolene Alterskye faced charges of crimen injuria for comments she made about the judiciary.

Alterskye made comments on social media and in a text message following Rohde's conviction and sentencing in February last year, after Western Cape High Court Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe sentenced the former real estate chief.

He was sentenced to an effective 20 years for murdering his wife, Susan, and staging her death as a suicide.

Alterskye later formally apologised to Judge Salie-Hlophe and prosecutor Louis van Niekerk.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority said that the charges had been dropped.

Withdrawn

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: "The Acting Director of Prosecutions in the Western Cape, advocate Nicolette Bell, has withdrawn the charges against Jolene Alterskye, following her representations.

"In her representations, Alterskye makes an unequivocal apology to Judge Salie-Hlophe, Judge President of the Western Cape High Court John Hlophe and the NPA - subsequent to her disparaging remarks against the justice system and the state. ADPP Bell accepts her representations, her unambiguous apology and withdraws all charges against the accused," Ntabazalila said.

The Weekend Argus reported at the time that her message on social media read: "I am [appalled at] this so-called justice system, the whole case was an attempt by the State to create a crime which never happened so they can lock up a 'high-profile white man' to try [to] show the country that they doing their job.

"As far as I am concerned, the State and the judge are the same team and if the State acted unlawfully in illegally searching properties and bribing State witnesses, what else did they fabricate in order to get their Xmas bonus? A corrupt country starts with corrupt police, and I do hope the truth [will] be revealed and actual justice served."She retracted her comments in a letter delivered to the judge and prosecutor.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

