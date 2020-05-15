Mauritius: Government to Strike Balance Between Citizens' Health and the Economy, Says Dpm Collendavelloo

press release

'The health of Mauritians comes first, but at the same time, we have to keep the balance with the economy making sure that citizens can earn their living and not face the threat of unemployment so that our economy does not face the risk of recession'.

This statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, M Ivan Leslie Collendavelloo this afternoon, during his intervention on the Covid-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill, in the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

He recalled that Mauritius has, since the beginning of February, been in a sanitary emergency and this situation has persisted and the country is still under threat. 'We can have a resurgence, and, being a small country we must protect ourselves', he emphasised.

Speaking about the two Bills, the DPM pointed out that both have been discussed and have received the contribution of one and all before being introduced in the National Assembly. He reassured that workers' rights are not being violated given that Govenment had in fact introduced several measures to alleviate the population, namely by introducing, amongst others, the negative income tax, old age pensions and the minimum wage.

However, this is a time when temporary measures must be taken, the DPM highlighted. Thus, for him, the frontliners are being given the means and powers to protect themselves, the society and Mauritius in order for the country to become a prosperous high-economy.

As regards the public utilities sector, Mr Collendavelloo remarked that Government has given sufficient guaranties on the water sector reform and the population has been disciplined and has supported the actions of the authorities.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris