Mauritius: Government Steps Up Efforts to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Attorney General

press release

Government has spared no efforts and deployed all the necessary means to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Mauritius. The outcomes of such proactive measures are bearing their fruits as no new COVID-19 cases have been reported for the last 18 days.

The Attorney General and Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin made this statement during his intervention on the COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill this evening, in the National Assembly in Port Louis.

He dwelt on the various actions taken by the Government at the right time to prevent the propagation of the virus since the first three cases of Covid-19 were detected in Mauritius. He emphasised that after the first COVID-19 related death, Government has immediately imposed the confinement and curfew order to limit the spread of the virus in the interest of one and all.

In addition, 231 tonnes of equipment were imported, 500 000 tablets of Hydroxychloroquine were received from India and the Centre of Disease Control of the African Union in Addis Ababa has donated two million masks as well as personal protective equipment such as goggles and gloves for the healthcare personnel, he recalled.

Moreover, he pointed out that the hotline 8924 has been put in place, flu clinics were set up in all hopitals, the population is updated everyday on the COVID-19 situation and mass testing is being carried out. Besides, he stated that Rapid Antigen Tests are being carried out on frontliners on a daily basis.

All these measures, he underlined, prove that we are "Standing as one people and one nation". He recalled, amongst others, the distribution of basic foodstuffs to 45 000 vulnerable families as well as the Wage Assistance Scheme put in place to cater for 243 000 employees and other measures implemented to alleviate the population from the burden of the COVID-19 situation. Mauritius, he said has also been cited as example in containing the virus in the international press.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Attorney General also reassured the population on the various queries as to the provisions in the two legislations, namely the COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill and the Quarantine Bill and brought several clarifications on the various laws.

He lauded Mauritians for being cooperative during the confinement and for still collaborating with regard to the directives of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the higher interest of the country. Government will live up to its duty in protecting citizens, he added.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris