Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced, Friday, registration of new COVID-19 cases in addition to one fatality.

The new infections were distributed as follows:

Khartoum State 120, Gezira 6, Gadarif 10, Kassala 7 and East Darfur 3 cases besides, one fatality in Khartoum State taking the total number of the cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 1964 including 91 fatality and 205 recovered cases.