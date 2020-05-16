Africa: Bill to Protect African Heritage Sites in Sight

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports is preparing a Bill to be tabled in Parliament, for protecting and preserving the African liberation heritage areas against damage in the wake of several construction projects countrywide, parliament was told.

"Similarly, the ministry is continuing with a robust construction of buildings that were initially the headquarters of the United Nation's Liberation Committee in Dar es Salaam," noted the ministry.

The Information Ministry was responding to a question posed by Tunduru North MP Engineer Ramo Makani, who sought to know when the government would incorporate Masonya, a centre located at FRELIMO Freedom Fighters area in the African Liberation Heritage Programme, under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

In a written response, the ministry stated that the government was seriously implementing the African Liberation Heritage Programme under UNESCO.

"This Programme is being implemented in the African continent and lately, it is being implemented by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region," said the ministry, adding that the programme was approved by the 2005 UNESCO summit and endorsed by the ordinary meeting of AU heads of States in 2011.

SADC ministers convened for the African liberation heritage summit that aimed at bringing together ministers of arts and culture, senior government officials and technical experts from the region to deliberate on the best strategy for effectively implementing the African Liberation Heritage Programme (ALHP) as a collective.

The meeting which was attended by the then minister of information, culture, Arts and sports Nape Nnauye, in November 2016, unanimously agreed that the SADC ministerial roundtable discussion should seek to reinvigorate inclusive integrated planning on the implementation of the ALHP.