South Africa: Four Suspects Appeared in Court for Double Murder

press release

Verulam detectives led by the branch commander conducted an operation in the Verulam area on 13 May 2020.

The team was following up on information about suspects linked to a double murder committed on 5 May 2020 at 20:30, at Mkasini area. It is alleged that two men in their twenties were severely assaulted by community members after being suspected of committing burglaries.

The bodies of the two men were found lying on the road with assault wounds. They were both certified dead at the crime scene. The investigation led the team to Mhlasini where a total of four suspects aged between 24 and 40 were arrested for murder. They appeared in Verulam Magistrate's Court yesterday, 15 May 2020. They were remanded in custody until 19 May 2020 for a formal bail application.

Another 30-year-old man was arrested during the operation for house robbery. It is alleged that on 5 May 2020, known suspects came to the complainant's house. One of the suspects stole a plasma TV, DVD player and a cellphone before fleeing the scene. The suspect appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on 14 May 2020. The case was remanded to 22 July 2020.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for swiftly solving both cases.