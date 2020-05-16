South Africa: Four Suspects Appeared in Court for Double Murder

16 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Verulam detectives led by the branch commander conducted an operation in the Verulam area on 13 May 2020.

The team was following up on information about suspects linked to a double murder committed on 5 May 2020 at 20:30, at Mkasini area. It is alleged that two men in their twenties were severely assaulted by community members after being suspected of committing burglaries.

The bodies of the two men were found lying on the road with assault wounds. They were both certified dead at the crime scene. The investigation led the team to Mhlasini where a total of four suspects aged between 24 and 40 were arrested for murder. They appeared in Verulam Magistrate's Court yesterday, 15 May 2020. They were remanded in custody until 19 May 2020 for a formal bail application.

Another 30-year-old man was arrested during the operation for house robbery. It is alleged that on 5 May 2020, known suspects came to the complainant's house. One of the suspects stole a plasma TV, DVD player and a cellphone before fleeing the scene. The suspect appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on 14 May 2020. The case was remanded to 22 July 2020.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for swiftly solving both cases.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.