South Africa: Hawks Arrest Thohoyandou Prosecutor for Alleged Corruption

16 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team has arrested a 48 year-old prosecutor for alleged corruption in Thohoyandou.

The suspect who operates from the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court was arrested on Friday, 15 May 2020 after he allegedly demanded R6000 gratification from a suspect who was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The money was meant to make the case disappear.

The alleged kickback was reported to the Hawks and a sting operation was initiated which culminated in the prosecutor's arrest soon after accepting the money.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday, 18 May 2020 to face corruption charges.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Thobeka Jozi, has commended the investigating team.

"Whilst everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty, those who preside over cases are expected to conduct themselves expertly. Their dubious behaviour contaminates the proper administration of justice. We shall endure without fail to act without fear or favour regardless of anyone's status that contravene the law," said Major General Jozi.

