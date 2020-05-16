Guinea Bissau: MSF Calls for an Urgent Scale Up in the Response to COVID-19

Photo: Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez/U.S. Air Force
Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease graphic (file photo).
14 May 2020
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)
press release

Bissau — After a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bissau city, the pandemic prevention and response activities in the country must be intensified. Better coordination and a scale-up from all actors responding to the pandemic are essential in protecting the population and health workers.

There has been an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Guinea Bissau, most of which have been registered in Bissau city. The number of people infected with the virus has increased by fifteen in the last 14 days, from 54 on 30 April to more than 836 at the time of writing, leaving the country one of the most heavily affected in Africa in terms of cases per capita.

"In a small country like Guinea Bissau with a population of an estimated 1.9 million,  and 250,000 people in Bissau city – the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country  – this dramatic increase shows that the virus continues to spread in communities and faster than we thought," explains Monica Negrete, MSF Head of Mission in the country. "It also confirms that we are indeed on an upward trend of contamination, despite the preventive and response measures adopted by the authorities."

So far, three deaths have been officially reported. But with soaring numbers, it is possible that some deaths have not yet been registered.

Another worrying fact is that a large number of medical staff at the Simao Mendes National Hospital (HNSMS) have contracted COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine unable to work.

Furthermore, the high level of stigma and people's significant lack of knowledge about the disease in the country, makes the situation even worse and complicates any possibility of stopping the spread the epidemic.

Since the beginning of February, MSF has been participating in the national emergency committee for COVID-19 in Guinea Bissau. Decisions and actions in response to the health emergency are discussed and coordinated between government authorities and the various international organisations present in the country.

"Although measures have been put in place, such as isolation zones in designated health facilities and basic case management, the response is currently insufficient and often poorly coordinated at all levels in Bissau city and other regions," said Negrete. "International agencies, the UN system and other local actors involved in the response to COVID-19, must urgently redouble their efforts as there are still many needs that are not covered. The seriousness of the figures today requires strong leadership and commitment at the highest levels".

A better coordination based on transparency and solidarity is urgent to ensure that COVID-19 response plans are well disseminated and understood by the population.

MSF is calling on all actors responding to the pandemic in Guinea Bissau to make every effort to scale up activities at all levels. The following must be prioritised:

  • Health workers in the country who are on the frontline responding to COVID-19 must be protected, in particular through the provision of the necessary personal protective equipment and other infection, prevention and control measures. In all health facilities, contingency plans including isolation zones and basic case management capacity such as oxygen, should be urgently put in place.
  • Reinforcing epidemiology at national and regional levels and assuring data register and organisation at laboratories, contact tracing and monitoring of suspected and confirmed cases, are vital to understand the situation and take appropriate measures.
  • Community engagement is also key: the population needs to understand the risks associated with COVID-19 and the appropriate measures to take to mitigate the spread of the disease. It is crucial to continue work in proximity with communities to provide home-based care and protect people. Regular awareness-raising activities should be provided with the involvement of communities and civil society. 
  • The COVID-19 response measures should not stop the most vulnerable people reaching essential healthcare services. Humanitarian assistance must be insured, particularly in guaranteeing the national and international movement of humanitarian health workers.

Finally, the response to COVID-19 should not completely absorb the country's available resources. The health system in Guinea Bissau is already extremely weak, and there is a risk that the reallocation of resources might come at the expense of other health priorities. More mobilisation of international actors and means are essential for protecting the health of population.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Medecins Sans Frontieres. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: MSF

Don't Miss
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.