Africa: COVID-19 Cases Across the Continent Exceed 78 Thousand

16 May 2020
allAfrica.com

As of May 16, confirmed the COVID-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 78,280.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 2,624 and recoveries 29,243.

South Africa has the most reported cases – 13,524, with deaths numbering 247. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (11,228 cases), Morocco (6,652), Algeria (6,629), Ghana (5,638) and Nigeria (5,450).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.