Africa: Nation's 48-Hour Trend Report - 15 and 16 May 202

17 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

This is a high-level summary of the trending, highest impact, and most active themes and narratives related to social cohesion and division as identified from South African social media conversations on 15 and 16 May 2020.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's consultations with Nedlac to move to level 3 trended 5th by reach on Saturday. An article about the Black Business Council's plan to back government trended 8th by impact.

At 12.56 @JacksonMthembu tweeted that the president had asked Nedlac to advise on the intention to move from level 4 to level 3. The post was retweeted close to 100 times.

The topic of level 3 was the 6th highest trending topic by volume in the Covid-19 conversation. An Eyewitness News story "Black Business Council backs Govt's plans to move lockdown to level 3" was a significant driver. The council hopes the economy will be reopened soon.

In his address earlier in the week, the president explained that parts of the country with high Covid-19 infection rates would remain on level 4, but new regulations would be introduced to relax some level 4 restrictions for business, exercise and e-commerce.

Speaking to 702, Business for South Africa head Martin...

