Botswana: Logan Safaris Donates Firewood

Kasane — Logan Safaris, an echo tour agency in Kasane, has taken the COVID-19 food relief beyond the usual donations.

The company, which specialises in day trips, game drives, boat cruises, Victoria Falls trips and transporting clients both locally and outside the country, has donated firewood to needy residents of Lesoma, Kazungula and Kasane to prepare for the winter season.

In an interview, company owner and managing director, Mr Elias Shongwe explained that the effects of COVID-19 went beyond food hence the need to keep families warm in winter.

Mr Shongwe said the donation was to show compassion for those who were unable to gather firewood.

He also said it would help contain the pandemic by minimising the movement of people from one place to another in search of firewood.

He noted that Lesoma received four truckloads of firewood while Kasane and Kazungula got 10 loads each because of the population of the two villages.

Mr Shongwe also noted that over 50 per cent of the country's rural population depended on firewood for cooking and heating.

The district commissioner, Ms Sekgabo Makgosa thanked the company for its generosity to the senior citizens who were unable to collect firewood.

She said the donation would be handed to the Chobe District Council for distribution to the less privileged.

Source : BOPA