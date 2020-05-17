Botswana: Council Expedite Food Distribution Process

Ramotswa — South East South District Council has come up with interventions to speed up COVID-19 food relief distribution.

Senior assistant council secretary in the sub-district council, Mr Montshwari Gabonthone said there had been interventions to reach out to more beneficiaries.

He said they had increased the number of food transporters to 28 to improve distribution.

He said the number could have been higher if others had not turned down the offer citing low remunerations.

Another intervention by the sub council, said Mr Gabonthone, was to engage councillors and village development committee members to help identify deserving households.

He admitted that the sub council was still faced with challenges in distributing packages.

He said some people had relocated after being assessed by the sub council, adding that food distributors found empty houses.

Furthermore, he said the sub council also faced challenges of food supply that contributed to the slow dispatching of food parcels to beneficiaries.

"We are facing food shortage from suppliers, as they are not able to meet our demands on time," he said.

Mr Gabonthone also noted that some households that had received food parcels had requested again.

Source : BOPA