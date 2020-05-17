Kenya: Five Al Shabaab Militants Killed in Foiled Attack On Sna At Bilis Qooqani

17 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kenyan soldiers under the African Union Mission to Somalia Saturday quelled a planned attack on Somalia National Army by Al Shabaab militants at Bilis Qoo-qani, a town in the Afmadow district of the Lower Juba region of southern Somalia.

Kenya Defence Forces Spokesperson Colonel Zipporah Kioko indicated that 20 militants attacked a Somalia National Army camp from three directions.

Five militants were killed in the ensuing battle with five AK47 rifles recovered.

"KDF will continue to work closely with SSF in support of operations to restore peace and reduce the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. Additionally, KDF will continue to build the capacity of SSF as well as assist them in stabilization, reconciliation and peace building in Somalia," Colonel Kioko said in a statement.

The KDF mans Sector Two which is the southernmost AMISOM frontline sector based in the border town of Dhobley which sits across the common border between Somalia and Kenya.

Kenya Defence Forces have forward operating bases in 10 other towns apart from Billis Qooqani which came under attack.

"KDF will continue to work closely with SSF in support of operations to restore peace and reduce the threat posed by Al-Shaab. Additionally, KDF will continue to build capacity of SSF as well as assist them in stabilization, reconciliation and peace building in Somalia," read the KDF statement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.