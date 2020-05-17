Nigeria: Buhari Extends Akabueze's Tenure As DG Budget Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

The renewal was contained in a statement by a finance ministry spokesperson, Yunusa Abdullahi.

"The Budget Office is currently undergoing several reforms under the leadership of Akabueze towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Budget office of the Federation," Mr Abdullahi said.

"Akabueze has a track record of sterling performance & it is due to his achievements that Mr President has approved Akabueze's tenure to be renewed for another term in order to institutionalise the achievements for a sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation."

Mr Akabueze was first appointed as a Special Adviser Planning (SAP) to the President on February 15, 2016, and later redeployed and appointed as DG Budget, June 10, 2016.

With this renewal, his tenure will lapse by June 10, 2024.

Mr Akabueze was the CEO of NAL bank (now Sterling Bank) from 2000 to 2005.

In 2007, he was appointed as the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget by the Lagos State Government. He held the position till 2015.