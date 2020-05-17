South Africa: Dagga Seized and Suspects Arrested

press release

During the early hours of this morning, police officers from Besters SAPS were patrolling the N3 North Bound when they stopped a white bakkie. Inside the bakkie, the police officers found four occupants. Upon searching, fourteen (14) maize meal bags packed with loose dagga were recovered.

Four suspects aged between 27 and 63 years old were immediately arrested and detained at Ladysmith SAPS. They will appear in Ladysmith Magistrate's Court on 18 May 2020 facing charges for dealing in dagga.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for the arrests and recoveries.