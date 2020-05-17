South Africa: Dagga Seized and Suspects Arrested

17 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

During the early hours of this morning, police officers from Besters SAPS were patrolling the N3 North Bound when they stopped a white bakkie. Inside the bakkie, the police officers found four occupants. Upon searching, fourteen (14) maize meal bags packed with loose dagga were recovered.

Four suspects aged between 27 and 63 years old were immediately arrested and detained at Ladysmith SAPS. They will appear in Ladysmith Magistrate's Court on 18 May 2020 facing charges for dealing in dagga.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the police officers for the arrests and recoveries.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.