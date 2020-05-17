South Africa: Police Sergeant and Accomplice Appear in Court for House Robbery

17 May 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed the arrest and appearance of a police Sergeant and his accomplice in the Lichtenburg Magistrates' Court on Friday, 15 May 2020 for house robbery.

The accused's court appearance emanated from their apprehension on Thursday, 14 May 2020 in Lichtenburg for house robbery. It is alleged that the complainant was woken up by a strange noise on the roof of the house. Upon investigating, the intruder indicated that it was the police and ordered the complainant to open the door. The complainant then opened the door and saw a policeman in the company of another man. The duo allegedly demanded money from the complainant who told them that he did not have money. It was at that point that the accused took the victim's driver's licence and a set of keys before fleeing the scene. The suspects were later traced and arrested. The police also recovered property suspected to have been taken during the robbery.

The accused; Olebogeng Selemela, 35, and Edward Tekane, 24, were granted a bail of R500.00 respectively. They will reappear in court on Monday, 6 July 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner condemned in the strongest possible terms the conduct and involvement of the member in the commission of crime. Moreover, he indicated that unethical behaviour or corrupt activities by members cannot be tolerated as this undermines the rule of law and tarnishes the image of the Service.

