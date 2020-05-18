Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 338 New Cases, Total Nears 6,000

Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded 338 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of cases inched closer to 6,000. Six people were also confirmed dead from the virus on Thursday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Sunday's figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 5,959, from 5,621 reported on Saturday evening.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported on Sunday as compared to figures reported daily in the past week when the highest daily figure was 288.

Also, cases in Kano, Oyo, Borno, Gombe and Katsina have been on a gradual increase in the last few days.

The public health agency in a tweet Sunday night said the new cases were reported in 18 states. These are Lagos, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers, Plateau, Oyo, Katsina, Jigawa. Kaduna, Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ondo, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria and also reported the highest daily figure of infections on Sunday evening.

The NCDC said on May 17, a total of 338 new confirmed cases and six deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

"Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states: Lagos - 177, Kano - 64, FCT - 21, Rivers - 16, Plateau - 14, Oyo - 11, Katsina - 9, Jigawa - 4, Kaduna - 4, Abia - 3, Bauchi - 3, Borno - 3 ,Gombe - 2 , Akwa Ibom - 2, Delta - 2, Ondo - 1, Kebbi - 1 and Sokoto - 1

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 33,970 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 5,959 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 4,183 cases are still active, 1,549 have recovered and have been discharged, and 182 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 5,959 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2,550 cases, followed by Kano - 825, FCT - 418, Katsina - 248, Bauchi - 215, Borno - 215, Jigawa - 201, Ogun - 145, Kaduna - 142, Gombe - 126, Oyo - 118, Sokoto - 113,, Edo - 95, Zamfara - 74, Kwara - 58, Rivers - 51, Osun - 42, Plateau - 35 Yobe - 32, Kebbi - 32, Nasarawa - 31, Delta - 27, Niger - 22, Adamawa - 21, Ondo - 20, Ekiti - 19, Akwa Ibom - 18, Taraba - 17, Enugu - 12, , Ebonyi - 9, Imo - 7, Bayelsa - 6, Benue - 5, Anambra - 5 and Abia - 2.

So far, only two states, Kogi and Cross River have not reported any case in the country.

The NCDC cautioned Nigerians that by disregarding the COVID-19 prevention measures, they can put themselves and others at risk.

It also reiterated that places authorised to be opened should operate under controlled access and adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks amongst others.