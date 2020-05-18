Kenya: West Pokot - 223 Displaced Households Displaced By Floods Last Year Resettled

17 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Over 200 households in West Pokot displaced by landslides in November last year, received new houses on Sunday after government, through Red Cross Society, completed the construction of the housing units.

The government tasked Kenya Red Cross Society with the construction of the 223 two-bed roomed semi-permanent houses after the massive landslides displaced hundreds and destroyed property in Nyarkulian, Muino and Parua villages.

Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Areas Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa confirmed he had unveiled 109 houses constructed for victims of the landslides in Parua, West Pokot County.

Wamalwa who was accompanied by the West Pokot Governor Professor John Lonyangapuo also 42 houses constructed for victims of Tamkal and another 72 houses constructed for victims of Nyarkulian.

The two also distributed food and other non food items.

The resettlement project was initiated after the government and other humanitarian agencies mobilised funds to resettle the victims.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
