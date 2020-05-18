Kenya: 35 COVID-19 Cases Traced to Mombasa As 57 Test Positive in 5 Counties

Nairobi — Mombasa has registered thirty-five more coronavirus cases accounting for lion's share of fifty-seven newly detected cases confirmed within a period of 24 hours, bringing the total reported coronavirus infections in the country to 887.

A statement from the National Emergency Response Committee stated that the 57 cases were from 2,198 samples analyzed, with the youngest case being 2 years old while the oldest is 61.

"34 of the positive cases are males while 23 are females," the committee said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Nairobi follows with seventeen cases with Kajiado reporting three cases. Kwale and Kitui counties recorded a single case each.

The 35 cases in Mombasa are distributed across Mvita (22), Likoni (4), Changamwe and Nyali three case each, Kisauni (2) case and Jomvu (1).

In Nairobi Kibra registered the highest number of cases at 9. Two other cases were from mandatory quarantine centres while Eastleigh registered two case.

Agha Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani recorded a case each.

In Kajiado the three cases were reported from Kajiado Central (2) and Kajiado North (1).

The single case in Kitui is from Mwingi Town, while in Kwale the case is from Msambweni.

The statement dispatched to newsrooms by Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna indicates 12 more patients have been discharged after having recovered from the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 313.

There were no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll standing at 50.

Another 12 Tanzanian truck drivers who tested positive at Lunga Lunga (11) and Taveta (1) border points were denied entry into Kenya.

The referral of the 12 truck drivers back to Tanzania comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta banned movement of persons and passengers in and out of Kenya through the Tanzania and Somalia borders, while ordering mandatory screening of truck drivers from Tanzania following the rise of cross-border COVID-19 transmission.