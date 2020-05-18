Malawi: COVID-19 Is Accelerating, Malawi Health Ministers Warns As Cases Reach 70

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has warned that the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic is accelerating in Malawi, with 70 cases now confirmed.

Health minister Jappie Mhango: Numbers rising

Mhango on Sunday disclosed that five more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70.

He told reporters that of the five, two cases are in Lilongwe, two in Blantyre and one in Zomba.

Mhango said the two cases in Blantyre involve two healthcare workers in Limbe.

In Lilongwe, one case is a Tanzanian national who stays at Biwi, while the other case is a 30-year-old Malawian who recently returned from South Africa through uncharted routes

