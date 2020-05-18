Malawi Receives 8 More Dead Bodies From South Africa

17 May 2020
Eight bodies of Malawian nationals who died in South Africa when the country was in more strict lockdown due to Coronavirus arrived Sunday at Mwanza border.

This is in addition to 16 dead bodies which arrived in the country for the past two consecutive weeks, bringing the total number to 24.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson, Inspector Pasqually Zulu says medical personnel at the border release only four dead bodies on Sunday after finalising formalities on new preventive measures against COVID-19.

"The remaining four bodies are expected to be released Monday when all medical and border formalities are done, " says Zulu.

Reports from healthy experts indicate that all of the deceased died of natural causes.

"Among the eight dead bodies five are from Mzimba, two from Kasungu while one is from Rumphi District, " says Zulu.

