Kenya: Local Divers Join Police Team in Search 5 Who Drowned in River Nzoia

17 May 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A combined search has been mounted in River Nzoia, Siaya County, where five people drowned on Saturday while trying to retrieve a body of a relative who had drowned a day earlier.

The County Police Commander Francis Kooli Sunday said the search was suspended Saturday evening due to darkness.

Kooli said the search teams were yet to retrieve bodies as locals joined security agencies in search efforts.

The five who drowned were part of a nine-member team that had set out on a speed motorboat to retrieve the body of a male who drowned on Friday.

Four other people managed to swim to safety as strong waves in the river hit the boat which capsized.

Speaking over phone, Kooli said a security team was working closely with local divers and elders to retrieve the bodies.

The search team was looking for six bodies with fears that they might be washed downstream into Lake Victoria.

Kooli said the search team was hopeful the bodies will float in the coming hours easing retrieval efforts.

He regretted that earlier drowning incidents had gone unreported while urging the public to always report such incidences to the authorities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.