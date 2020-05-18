Kenya: Gor Mahia Goes Digital With New Mobile App

17 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia has taken a huge step towards digitizing its content and history by becoming the first club in the country to unveil a mobile App.

The Gor Mahia App was approved by Google after six months of trials and the club fans will now have a chance to download and share it in their phones.

APP'S FEATURES

"Google finally approved Gor Mahia App and efforts to increase GMAF members based on how the app is designed," the club said in a statement.

However, more features will be added to it once the league kicks off next season.

The season was indefinitely stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the country.

The App will have features such as chats, live streaming, profilea, match tickets, gallery, shops among others. They will be fully operational once the 2020/21 season kickoff.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

In this era of digitization, this are one of the steps taken by the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions so as to be at par with other big club in the world.

It is expected that thousands of Gor Mahia fans will use the App, where the rich history of the club will be documented, to know more about the team in the past years.

The Gor Mahia App will also provide an updated news of the club, match fixtures, result on league matches and continental competitions.

The club also expects to attract more fans through this platform and give them a channel of getting involved in the running of the club which is facing financial constraints due to lack of sponsorship.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.