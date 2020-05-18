Kenya: Gor Mahia Goes Digital With New Mobile App

Gor Mahia has taken a huge step towards digitizing its content and history by becoming the first club in the country to unveil a mobile App.

The Gor Mahia App was approved by Google after six months of trials and the club fans will now have a chance to download and share it in their phones.

APP'S FEATURES

"Google finally approved Gor Mahia App and efforts to increase GMAF members based on how the app is designed," the club said in a statement.

However, more features will be added to it once the league kicks off next season.

The season was indefinitely stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the country.

The App will have features such as chats, live streaming, profilea, match tickets, gallery, shops among others. They will be fully operational once the 2020/21 season kickoff.

FINANCIAL CRISIS

In this era of digitization, this are one of the steps taken by the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions so as to be at par with other big club in the world.

It is expected that thousands of Gor Mahia fans will use the App, where the rich history of the club will be documented, to know more about the team in the past years.

The Gor Mahia App will also provide an updated news of the club, match fixtures, result on league matches and continental competitions.

The club also expects to attract more fans through this platform and give them a channel of getting involved in the running of the club which is facing financial constraints due to lack of sponsorship.