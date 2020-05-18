Rwanda: Teachers, Parents Warned Against Violating COVID-19 Directives

Teachers moving from home to home to coach students in their respective areas of residence are violating the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Police have said.

"People who are bringing teachers to their homes are violating the directives to prevent COVID-19. It is not allowed," CP John Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, said in a tweet.

He was responding to a tweet from one Sylvie Nsanga, which said it was difficult for teachers and their students to observe physical distancing during homeschooling.

"On a serious note, I want to ask the spokesperson (police) how he is going to manage home-schooling distancing," reads part of Nsenga's tweet.

In his response, the Police spokesperson emphasized that teachers were not allowed to find students in their homes, hence encouraging the adoption of e-learning practices as well as following lessons delivered on radio and television.

In a bid to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus, schools among other large gatherings were halted in mid-March after the country confirmed its first coronavirus case.

But the schools' closure was recently extended till September despite the government eased the country lockdown.

Some parents resorted to hiring teachers to teach their children from their homes.

This, experts believe exposes children to the possibility of containing the virus as most teachers move to different places, without necessarily observing prevention measures.

"Coaching in a sense where a teacher will bring together a few students to teach them is against the directives on social distancing that is in place, and so is prohibited at the moment," Gaspard Twagirayezu, State Minister of Primary and Secondary at the Ministry of Education, said.

Alternatively, Irenee Ndayambaje, Rwanda Education Board (REB) Director-General, said students have been encouraged to study using the available online platforms, saying that for those who have access to smart devices, videos, and photos are accessible in e-learning tools for free.

"The systems are interactive since there are tutors to help students and other users. The lessons on YouTube will not require internet charges after partnering with Telecom companies to finance the project," Ndayambaje said.

For the students who can't access the e-learning platforms, Ndayambaje said that REB delivers lessons through radio and television.

Besides, Twagirayezu emphasised that virtual learning is a system that is being assessed.

On whether the method was effective and inclusive for all students, Twagirayezu added that these questions must be fully answered.

"... but I must say that it is work in progress."