Rwanda: Teachers, Parents Warned Against Violating COVID-19 Directives

18 May 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Teachers moving from home to home to coach students in their respective areas of residence are violating the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Police have said.

"People who are bringing teachers to their homes are violating the directives to prevent COVID-19. It is not allowed," CP John Bosco Kabera, the spokesperson of Rwanda National Police, said in a tweet.

He was responding to a tweet from one Sylvie Nsanga, which said it was difficult for teachers and their students to observe physical distancing during homeschooling.

"On a serious note, I want to ask the spokesperson (police) how he is going to manage home-schooling distancing," reads part of Nsenga's tweet.

In his response, the Police spokesperson emphasized that teachers were not allowed to find students in their homes, hence encouraging the adoption of e-learning practices as well as following lessons delivered on radio and television.

In a bid to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus, schools among other large gatherings were halted in mid-March after the country confirmed its first coronavirus case.

But the schools' closure was recently extended till September despite the government eased the country lockdown.

Some parents resorted to hiring teachers to teach their children from their homes.

This, experts believe exposes children to the possibility of containing the virus as most teachers move to different places, without necessarily observing prevention measures.

"Coaching in a sense where a teacher will bring together a few students to teach them is against the directives on social distancing that is in place, and so is prohibited at the moment," Gaspard Twagirayezu, State Minister of Primary and Secondary at the Ministry of Education, said.

Alternatively, Irenee Ndayambaje, Rwanda Education Board (REB) Director-General, said students have been encouraged to study using the available online platforms, saying that for those who have access to smart devices, videos, and photos are accessible in e-learning tools for free.

"The systems are interactive since there are tutors to help students and other users. The lessons on YouTube will not require internet charges after partnering with Telecom companies to finance the project," Ndayambaje said.

For the students who can't access the e-learning platforms, Ndayambaje said that REB delivers lessons through radio and television.

Besides, Twagirayezu emphasised that virtual learning is a system that is being assessed.

On whether the method was effective and inclusive for all students, Twagirayezu added that these questions must be fully answered.

"... but I must say that it is work in progress."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.