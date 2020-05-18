Angola: COVID-19 - Cuban Doctors Reach Lunda Norte Municipalities

17 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The 12 Cuban doctors deployed to Angola?s northeastern Lunda Norte province started their duties in the region?s 10 municipalities today (Sunday).

This is after the 12 served a seven-day quarantine.

The province's headquarters, Chitato, which is the most populated, has taken two doctors, while the others got one physician each.

Identifying patients with symptoms similar to those of covid-19, acute respiratory infections, flu and tuberculosis, will mark the start of duties of the physicians who arrived in Lunda Norte province on May 8.

Welcoming the doctors, the municipal administrators said all has been put in place for the physicians to operate without constraints.

Lunda Norte has a population estimated at 1,5 million inhabitants in the municipalities of Lucapa, Cuilo, Caungula, Chitato, Capenda Camulemba, Lubalo, Xá-muteba, Lóvua, Cuango and Cambulo.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.