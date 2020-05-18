Angola: COVID-19 - Cuban Doctors Reach Lunda Norte Municipalities

Dundo — The 12 Cuban doctors deployed to Angola?s northeastern Lunda Norte province started their duties in the region?s 10 municipalities today (Sunday).

This is after the 12 served a seven-day quarantine.

The province's headquarters, Chitato, which is the most populated, has taken two doctors, while the others got one physician each.

Identifying patients with symptoms similar to those of covid-19, acute respiratory infections, flu and tuberculosis, will mark the start of duties of the physicians who arrived in Lunda Norte province on May 8.

Welcoming the doctors, the municipal administrators said all has been put in place for the physicians to operate without constraints.

Lunda Norte has a population estimated at 1,5 million inhabitants in the municipalities of Lucapa, Cuilo, Caungula, Chitato, Capenda Camulemba, Lubalo, Xá-muteba, Lóvua, Cuango and Cambulo.