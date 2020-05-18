Angola: COVID-19 - No New Infection in Last 72 Hours

Luanda — Angola is three days now without a new positive case of covid-19, remaining with 48 confirmed infections, 17 recoveries, two deaths and 29 active patients in stable condition.

The information was released Sunday evening in Luanda by the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, Franco Mufinda said 6.500 specimens have been tested, resulting in 48 positive cases, 5.947 negative and 505 pending results. 790 people are in institutional quarantine.

According to the official, 18 people who were in institutional quarantine around the country have been discharged, with northern Uige province reporting eight, northern Cabinda (five), central Bié and southern Cunene with two each and one in northeastern Lunda Sul.

Of those infected, 21 are cases of local transmissions involving Angolans and foreigners.