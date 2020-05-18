Angola: COVID-19 - No New Infection in Last 72 Hours

17 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is three days now without a new positive case of covid-19, remaining with 48 confirmed infections, 17 recoveries, two deaths and 29 active patients in stable condition.

The information was released Sunday evening in Luanda by the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the daily covid-19 update briefing, Franco Mufinda said 6.500 specimens have been tested, resulting in 48 positive cases, 5.947 negative and 505 pending results. 790 people are in institutional quarantine.

According to the official, 18 people who were in institutional quarantine around the country have been discharged, with northern Uige province reporting eight, northern Cabinda (five), central Bié and southern Cunene with two each and one in northeastern Lunda Sul.

Of those infected, 21 are cases of local transmissions involving Angolans and foreigners.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.