Luanda — About 250 Angolan students in Russia arrived Sunday evening in Luanda, on a flight jointly sponsored by Government and the State-owned airline (TAAG).

The return of the Angolan students is owed to the covid-19 pandemic hitting the whole world, with a heavy toll on Russia itself.

Another airplane landed in Luanda on Sunday evening, carrying tons of bio-safety material and other covid-19 prevention and combat means.