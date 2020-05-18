Mozambique: Nyusi Warns of Tougher Emergency Measures

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has warned that his government may be forced to take tougher measures under the current state of emergency, if citizens continue to disregard the current restrictions.

Nyusi gave the warning in a statement to the nation broadcast on Friday evening to mark the half way point in the second month of the state of emergency.

"Two weeks after the extension of the state of emergency the failure to comply with the measures is frustrating expectations, and could oblige the government to order measures that are tougher and more restrictive than the current ones", he said.

In the absence of any vaccine or cure for the Covid-19 respiratory disease, Nyusi added, correct implementation of the emergency measures "is the only window of opportunity to prevent Mozambique passing through the catastrophic situations seen in various other parts of the world. Avoiding catastrophe depends on the actions of each of us".

The pandemic has not yet seriously affected Mozambique. Vigorous measures by the health authorities to test suspect cases, to trace the contacts of those who test positive, and to isolate them, seem to have borne fruit. So far there are only 119 known cases of coronavirus in the country, and no deaths.

But the disease is slowly spreading, and is now present in five of Mozambique's eleven provinces. Over the past few days, provinces previously untouched by the disease, such as Sofala and Inhambane, have reported cases.

Nyusi blamed this spread on individual and collective failure to comply with the emergency measures. Preventing the disease is "a shared responsibility", he said. "That is, if one person does not observe the measures, that may affect his neighbour".

The President pointed out that in Mozambique, Covid-19 affects all age groups - indeed, recent cases suggest that the age group most affected are young people aged between 15 and 40.

"Once again, I wish to appeal to all Mozambicans to accept the rules of social distancing", said Nyusi, "Only through responsible behavior can we avoid the worsening of the restrictive measures and guarantee a gradual return to normal life".

The health authorities have warned repeatedly that citizens are making far too many unnecessary journeys, and are ignoring appeals to stay at home. This can readily be observed at Maputo bus terminals, where there is no respect for social distancing or for the maximum number of passengers that any vehicle should carry.

Nyusi was disappointed that the closure of all schools has not had the desired effect. Children are supposed to continue learning at home, and various distance learning schemes have been set up. Yet large numbers of children, the President noted, can still be observed playing in the streets, or catching buses, or in the city markets.

The government has made it obligatory to wear face masks in public places - but Nyusi noted that this order is being disobeyed in crowded places such as informal markets. (When reporters have challenged people who are not wearing masks, one of the standard answers is that they cost too much. In fact, cotton masks can be bought for as little as 50 meticais - the price of a bottle of beer - and religious and charitable bodies are distributing masks free of charge).

Nyusi was also concerned that mobility, far from declining, is on the increase again. "There is a trend to return to normal mobility", he said, "contradicting the recommendation to stay at home".

"You should be aware that Covid-19 is among us, and that the failing of one person will affect others", he warned.

The next 15 days "will be decisive", said Nyusi, "for determining how we will live after this second stage of the state of emergency, which ends on 30 May".

The state of emergency could be extended for a third month (the maximum allowed by the Mozambican constitution), and the government could decree a complete lockdown, on the model of neighbouring South Africa - although it is clearly most reluctant to do so.

Nyusi warned of increased police action to enforce the state of emergency. The defence and security forces "are required to step up their monitoring of the public highway and to work to ensure compliance with the measures decreed under the state of emergency", he said.

In general, the emergency measures will not be relaxed before the end of May - with one exception. Nyusi announced that, as from Saturday, Mozambique's Olympic athletes will be allowed to train in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, now likely to be held in 2021.

The sports concerned are sailing and canoeing, boxing, beach volleyball, judo, taekwondo, athletics and swimming. The athletes should train individually, Nyusi said, and, wherever possible, avoid direct contact.