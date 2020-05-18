Mozambique: One Dead in Attack On Buses in Sofala

17 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Armed men, believed to be supporters of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", killed one person and seriously injured three others in an ambush on Sunday morning against three buses on the main north-south highway (EN1) in Nhamatanda district, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala.

Two of the buses belonged to the company Nagi Investments, and the third to Citi Link. Eye witnesses, cited by the independent television station STV, said the attack occurred at about 07.00, some 40 kilometres south of the boundary with Gorongosa district.

The person killed was a woman aged about 40. She and the three wounded passengers were travelling in a Nagi Investments bus from Maputo to the central city of Quelimane.

The victims were taken to the Manica Provincial Hospital in Chimoio, where a medical source told STV that all three are in a serious condition.

This is the latest in a string of ambushes against vehicles on the main roads in Sofala and Manica.

Although no-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, there is little doubt that it was the work of the Military Junta, which is a breakaway from the main opposition party, Renamo. The Junta rejects the peace agreement signed in August 2019 by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, and describes Momade as "a traitor".

