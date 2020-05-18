Nigeria: CACOVID Donates Medical Equipment to Borno

18 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ugo Aliogo

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated medical equipment to the Borno State government to support the COVID-19 fight in the state.

While presenting the items, the representative of CACOVID-19, Fatimeh Jarma, said the coalition was instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the Bankers' Committee and in partnership with the private sector to raise funds needed to fight the pandemic across the country.

Jarma, who is the Business Development Manager of First Bank Borno/ Yobe States respectively, was quoted in a statement to have said that the items included five patients' monitor, five infusion pumps, electric suction machine 7A-23D, five oxygen concentrator, 13,000 face masks, 10,000 face shield and 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

She stated that the negative impact of COVID-19 on social lives and businesses across the world was tremendous, assuring the state government that the private sector would continue the donation towards the course.

"The coalition raised funds to procure equipment and palliatives needed to combat the menace of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. There will be more donations and intervention, we will continue the intervention especially food items aspects of this intervention," she added.

Receiving the items, the Deputy Governor, Umaru Kadafur, lauded the private sector for donating the life-saving items, adding that they came at the right time.

Read the original article on This Day.

