Kenya: Homa Bay Police Seize Marijuana Worth Sh200,000

Police in Homa Bay County have seized 2,230 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh223,000 at Masogo Village in Rachuonyo East.

The drugs are said to have been smuggled into Homa Bay from Isebania in Migori County.

Rachuonyo East Deputy County Commissioner Jack Obuo said the narcotics was confiscated in a crackdown by security officers on Saturday evening. However the suspected drug peddler escaped.

"The bhang has been taken to Ringa Police Post awaiting to serve as evidence in court. The suspect managed to escape but our officers are on his trail," Mr Obuo said.

Preliminary investigations have established that the drugs were to be stored within the village before being transported to other parts of country by the suspected drug peddler.

"We have discovered that the suspect has been supplying drugs to different parts of the country," the administrator said.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies to ensure the suspect is arrested.