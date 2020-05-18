Kenya: Army Launches Airstrikes After Wajir Al-Shabaab Attack

17 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) launched sustained overnight airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab militants following an attack at Khorof Kharar Police Post in Wajir on Saturday morning.

According to a security official, the airstrikes were directed at possible hideouts of the militants along the Kenya-Somalia border.

In an interview with the Nation, Wajir County Commander Thomas Ngeywa said that the terrorists might have suffered an unknown number of casualties following the airstrikes.

HEAVY CASUALTIES

"Our counterparts from the KDF launched aerial strikes against the Shabaab militants at night in response to an earlier attack and we suspect they might have suffered heavy casualties in the process," said Mr Ngeywa. "We however can't tell the exact number of the casualties," he added.

During the raid, the militants destroyed a Safaricom communication mast in what appeared like a simultaneous attack aimed at disrupting communication in the area.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants also looted an armoury and made away with three rifles according to a security official.

The militants are also said to have planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the Qarsa-Konton route. It is believed that some officers might have sustained injuries after their vehicle ran over an IED.

TERROR ATTACKS

He said that security forces will step up their war against the Somalia-based terror group. The number of terror attacks in the region have increased this year.

Khorof Kharar is currently among the terror hotspots in Wajir County. It is about 30 km from the Kenya-Somalia border.

